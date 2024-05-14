Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a son Akaay, on February 15 this year. He was born in the UK. While Virat returned to India owing to IPL season 2024, Anushka stayed back with both their kids - Vamika and Akaay. In April, it was reported that the Zero actress landed in Mumbai with both her kids and even showed the paparazzi (stationed at the airport) the newborn's face. Her visit was confirmed when Anushka attended the match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans, earlier this month. Ever since the birth of their daughter, the couple has maintained their stand on keeping their kids away from the limelight. To date, neither Vamika nor Akaay's photo has been shared on social media.

You must be wondering, why we are talking about Anushka and Virat's privacy policy for kids. Well, earlier today (Tuesday), a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video claiming that the couple sent them a goody as a token of gratitude for maintaining their privacy.

(A file photo of Virat and Anushka | Image: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's heartwarming gesture towards paparazzi

Varinder Chawla, a paparazzo, took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video offering a peek into the gift hamper. The hamper also has a note that reads, "Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka and Virat”. The goodie bag is a golden-coloured square box, decorated with flowers. The basket includes items such as a power bank, a small bag, a smartwatch, and a water bottle amongst other things.

Fondly referred to as Virushka, Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they have named Vamika.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

The actress will be next seen in Chakda Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the former women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will release directly on Netflix.

