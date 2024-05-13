Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a grand win that had the Bengaluru crowd jump in joy. RCB, who have been going through a losing streak, have pulled off a solid turnaround that elevated the team's title hopes as they keep their case for the playoff race. It was a star-studded affair as the stands hosted some notable guests in attendance, including Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. After RCB secured a win over DC at home, the atmosphere was jubilant all over and Anushka's gesture after the winning wicket made rounds over social media.

Anushka Sharma thanks the almighty after Virat Kohli & RCB squad secure a win at Chinnaswamy

Virat Kohli's beloved wife, Anushka Sharma, was one of the star attendees who were in attendance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium when RCB went against DC for a home match. After Yash Dayal took the winning scalp for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after dismissing Kuldeep Yadav by warding his stumps off, Anushka was ecstatic as she leapt off her seat in celebration. She then folded both her hands in a prayer position and was seen thanking the almighty after RCB's grand win over the Delhi Capitals at home. Her gesture will feature that she is finally relieved after Benglauru's victory in the IPL 2024 season.

After losing five straight matches at the beginning of the IPL 2024 season, it looked like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be the first team to be eliminated this year. But they pulled off a major turnaround and sealed five consecutive wins in the competition to keep their playoff hopes alive. Virat Kohli has been a standout performer for the franchise as well as in the league as he is the recipient of the prestigious orange cap after he scored a total of 661 in the season.

Speaking of the match, Rajat Patidar's half-century propelled the team's score to 188. While it is not a monumental one, the Capitals were left in disarray by the masterclass bowling by the RCB bowlers. For DC all-rounder Axar Patel was the sole man who made big runs for the visitors, but their race to playoffs was dented by Bengaluru after they won by a huge margin of 47 runs, handing Delhi a heavy loss. To stay in the hunt, the Capitals must now defeat the Lucknow Super Giants in their final league encounter on May 14. On the other hand, RCB have climbed up to the fifth position, and one more win could do wonders to their chances.