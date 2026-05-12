Are Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Heading For Divorce? Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who tied the knot after dating for years, are seemingly facing trouble in their married life. The speculations began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Trouble in Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's marriage?

Several instances point to the trouble in the couple's married life. The actress used to share photos with Suraj on Instagram often from their vacation or dates, but lately she has stopped sharing the photos with him. Not just this, the couple is not following each other on Instagram, leaving the fans worried if they are heading for a divorce.

The couple was last snapped at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding. In one of the images, they were seen walking hand-in-hand at the venue. For the ceremony, Mouni wore a powder blue gown, while Suraj opted for a suit. The images were shared on Instagram, but now the post has been deleted.

More about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The couple got married in Goa on January 27, 2022. The couple tied the knot as per two rituals, the Malayali and Bengali. Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and belongs to a Malayali family.

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Over the years, the couple were seen exploring the world together. However, lately their Instagram activity has left people confused.

Suraj and Mouni are yet to react to divorce rumours.

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