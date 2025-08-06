Mrunal Thakur Says 'Marriage Is My Childhood Dream' Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Opens Up About Having Children

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have sparked dating rumours. Their link-up reports came after the duo was spotted together at consecutive social gatherings. This buzz also comes days after the Sita Raman actress admitted that she is keen on getting married and having children of her own.

Mrunal Thakur on her childhood dream of getting married

On appearing on the Kapil Sharma Show, Mrunal Thakur clarified that she is not averse to getting married. The actress appeared on the show along with Ajay Devgn and Ravi Kishan, for the promotion of their film, Son of Sardaar 2. In a fun segment, the host Kapil Sharma enquired if it is better to marry an actor or a politician. While Ravi Kishan and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who are both actor cum politician, shared their view, Kapil joked that it is better not to get married at all.



Mrunal Thakur displayed a clear objection to this and shared, “Mera khwaab hai shaadi karna. It's my childhood dream to get married, have kids”. Her comments went viral online and have resurfaced amid reports of her dating Dhanush.



Truth behind Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush dating rumours

The speculation of the actors being in a romantic relationship first surfaced on Reddit. Following the report, social media users found the actors in attendance at the same social gatherings over the past few days. Dhanush flew down to Mumbai to attend the premiere of Mrunal's Son of Sardaar 2. He also reportedly celebrated her birthday with her on August 1.



