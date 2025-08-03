Is Parineeti Chopra Pregnant? Husband Raghav Chadha Says 'Denge Good News...'

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3. The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in September 2023. In their recent appearance, the couple spoke about their plans to expand their family.

Is Parineeti Chopra planning her first child?

In his signature style, Kapil Sharma teased the couple about welcoming their child. Citing his own example, he shared how his mother jumped the gun following his wedding with Ginni Chatrath and demanded they have children soon. He asked Raghav and Parineeti if they faced the same problem.

Raghav Chadha cheekily replied, "Denge aapko, denge good news jaldi denge" (We will give you good news soon). Parineeti looked surprised at his words. He continued, "Denge at some point" (We will give it at some point)." His reply shocked Parineeti Chopra. His comment comes after the actress had repeatedly clarified that she is not pregnant.



Is Parineeti Chopra joining politics?

In the same conversation, Parineeti Chopra was also asked about her plans of pivoting into politics. However, the actress clarified that she has no knowledge about politics. She said, “Yeh toh media bolti rehti hai. Unko yeh nahi pata ki muje MP google karna pada tha. They think I might be getting into politics. But no, absolutely not. The wedding guests were from two different worlds. They all had a fun time meeting each other.”

About Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's marriage