Ever since the mammoth success of his 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has been on a high on the professional front. The actor is currently juggling between three big banner projects - Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vishal Bharadwaj's next. The last in the lineup, has finally been christened with a title.

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bharadwaj's next gets a title



As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bharadwaj's next has been christened Arjun Ustara. The gangster saga, as per the source based report, will commence filming around Diwali of this year with schedules currently being planned out in the lush locales of Greece and Spain.

The source quoted in the report states, "Sajid Nadiadwala recently met the representatives from the Government of Spain and has reached an understanding wherein, the local government will assist with permissions and legalities facilitating shoots, while filmmakers will help promote tourism and their country...Arjun Ustara will be shot extensively in Spain and Greece, with the filmmaker and maverick producer looking to mount the project and commence work this Diwali".

Arjun Ustara was initially being mounted with the late Irrfan Khan



The film in question had initially been conceptualised with the late Irrfan Khan. The same role will now be essayed by Kartik, and has been reworked to suit his contemporary image. The source quoted in the report states, "...After years, it's now set for a revival with Kartik Aaryan playing the part, which once upon a time was to be played by Irrfan Khan...The makers have tweaked the story to suit the image and stardom of Kartik Aaryan and are all set to take it on floors in the 2nd half of 2024".

The leading lady for the film, is yet to be cast. The budget for the action-packed ambitious project however, has reportedly been set at ₹150 crores. The source added, "Vishal and Sajid are on the lookout to cast a top A-List actress to play the female lead opposite Aaryan. Kartik's part in the film is said to be driven by action accompanied with strong emotions. The story has a lot of action, and the makers are planning to make it on a budget of Rs 150 crore".