Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Jaat Tries To Catch Up To Akshay Kumar Starrer On Good Friday

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar , Ananya Panday and R Madhavan starrer courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 released on Good Friday amid much anticipation. The film is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and has received early positive reviews from viewers and critics. This is driving its opening day collection at the box office.

Kesari 2 will face competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat this weekend, and there will be a tough battle between the two films to come on top. Nevertheless, Kesari 2 is off to a good start at the box office and is competing with Jaat head-on.

Kesari X Chapter 2 released on April 18 | Image: IMDb

Kesari 2 early estimates pit it as a tough competitor to Jaat

According to Sacnilk, Kesari 2 has collected ₹3.52 crore till 4.30 pm. This is despite its advance booking starting on a very slow note. The occupancy of the film remained a little over 12% for the morning shows, which rose closer to 20% by afternoon. NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Lucknow are some of the regions performing well for the film. By this time last week, Jaat had collected less than what Kesari 2 has despite releasing on Mahavir Jayanti. Jaat, by 4.30 pm on Friday, had collected ₹1.95 crore, around 40% less than Akshay's film, hinting more inclination towards the latter.

Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair | Image: X

Kesari 2 is estimated to open at ₹10 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the numbers could rise further if the reviews of the film are good.

Kesari 2 to open lower than Sky Force?