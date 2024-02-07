English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla To Share Screen Space After 12 Years In Psychological Thriller Ego

This is also the second time Arshad Warsi and Juhi Chawla will be working together. They previously shared the screen in the 2008 film Krazzy 4.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Juhi Chawla, Arshad Warsi
Juhi Chawla, Arshad Warsi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla, Gauhar Khan, and Divya Dutta will be starring in Niddhish Puuzhakkal’s upcoming psychological thriller Ego. The film’s supporting cast also includes Anirudh Tanwar, Jitendra Joshi, and Prakash Belawadi. This is also the second time Arshad and Juhi will be working together. They previously shared the screen in the 2008 film Krazzy 4

Niddhish Puuzhakkal shares details about Ego

According to Puuzhakkal, Ego isn't a typical Bollywood film, it's an exploration of one of the most common human phobias — claustrophobia, the fear of closed spaces.

Niddhish Puuzhakkal 

 

He said, “Drawing from my childhood experiences and inspired by the rich tapestry of human emotions as a psychologist, I've poured my heart and soul into this project. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla, Divya Dutta, Gauhar Khan, and Prakash Belawadi, Ego showcases these talented actors in roles you've never seen them play before.”

Niddhish Puuzhakkal opens up on his vision for Ego

The director added that Ego will transport viewers to a world where reality and illusion are indistinguishable, taking them on a captivating voyage through the intricacies of the mind. With its sights, provocative story, and creative vision that has proven incredibly difficult to realize, Ego hopes to make an impression on viewers that will last a lifetime. The story is new and provides viewers with an unparalleled experience across the globe.

Arshad Warsi and Juhi Chawla to work together 

 

According to Puuzhakkal, a distinct perspective on psychological thriller will be given by Ego. It's more than just a movie; it's an investigation of the human condition, an identity jigsaw, and a cinematic experience that will cause one to reflect on the essence of who one is. As the director, Puuzhakkal drew inspiration from his early fascination and curiosity about the human mind to make an entertaining film.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

