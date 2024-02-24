Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Cinema Lovers Day Helps Yami Gautam Film Collect ₹5.75 Cr

Article 370 is based on the abrogation of Kashmir's special status. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam and is directed by Aditya Jambhale.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam Article 370
Yami Gautam Article 370 | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. Based on the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, the film is headlined by Yami Gautam and is directed by Aditya Jambhale. The film has opened to a decent start at the domestic box office. 

Article 370 rakes in decent collection at the box office 

On its opening day, the Yami Gautam starrer managed to draw audiences to housefull theatres. The film raked in ₹5.75 crore on the first day. With positive word of mouth and curiosity surrounding the film, the box office collections are expected to register a rise in the collection. 

A screengrab of Sumit Kadel's post | Image: Sumit Kadel/X

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) to write, “#Article370 kicks off with a bang at the box office, pulling in an impressive ₹6-7 crore nett on its first day as per early estimates. With audiences buzzing and spreading super positive word of mouth, the film is poised for a fantastic weekend.” Besides the positive word of mouth, the film also benefitted from the ‘cinema lovers day’ offer in which the tickets were priced at ₹99. 

Nobody is aware of the backstory and that is the main drama that we are able to show in this film: Aditya Jambhale

Speaking of the abrogation and Article 370 at the film’s trailer launch, the director said: “This mission was carried out in a secretive way and the most important goal of the mission was that there should be no bloodshed of the innocent and that’s what makes it a magnum opus operation." Jambhale then shared details about the research undertaken to ensure the film's authenticity. “We went through months of research. There is so much drama involved in this mission which started in 2014 and finally culminated in 2019. We had legal consultants on the set to help us with the protocols so we don’t digress from the real story.” 

The filmmaker said he would be happy to say as a director and screenplay writer of the film, that they were able to share 80 per cent of the information that is not available in the public domain. “Nobody is aware of the backstory and that is the main drama that we can show in this film.” Speaking of his vision for the film ‘Article 370’ he said: “My target as a filmmaker is that even a student in the 6th standard after watching the film should be able to tell how Article 370 was abrogated on 5th August 2019, and spark an interest." All the events in the film are very authentic and portrayed realistically, which was a goal we all had for the film and we were able to achieve it,” he concluded. Article 370 by Jio Studios and B62 Studios promises a captivating blend of adrenaline-pumping action and thought-provoking political drama.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

