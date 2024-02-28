Advertisement

Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam and is directed by Aditya Jambhale. Set against the background of the withdrawal of Article 370, which granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the film opened to a decent response from the audience. However, the film registered a dip on the first Monday after a three-day theatrical run.

Article 370 fails the Monday test

The Yami Gautam starrer opened to a decent ₹5.9 crore on day 1. On the subsequent weekend, the film shows an upward growth in business. On its second day, the film raked in ₹7.4 crore and on Sunday the film minted ₹9.6 crore.

On the first Monday of release, Article 370 registered a dip in collection. The film minted ₹3.25 crore taking the total to a decent ₹26.15 crore, as per estimates by Sacnilk. While the collection is modest, trade experts believe that the collection will increase given the positive word of mouth for the film.





Yami Gautam trumps over Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk

Article 370 hit the big screens along with Vidyut Jamwal starrer Crakk. While the films clashed at the box office, the Yami Gautam film has been dominating the ticketing counters. While both movies opened to more or less the same collection, Crakk registered a dip in business while the contrary happened with Article

The Yami Gautam starrer has amassed a total of more than double the collection of Crakk. Vidyut Jammwal starrer has raked in ₹9.7 crore in the four-day theatrical run while Article 370 has already minted ₹26.15 crore.

Yami Gautam opens up on the challenges of embracing motherhood during Article 370 shoot

Actor Yami Gautamis expecting her first child and was shooting for the political drama during the first trimester of her pregnancy. The actress talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. About doing the shoot during pregnancy she told ANI, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all." She added that the shooting during her pregnancy helped her discover the mental strength, she did not know she possessed.

Advertisement

Speaking about the challenges of shooting while expecting, the mom-to-be added, “I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world.” She further mentioned that not just her, but several mothers working in different walks of life have been balancing their personal and professional lives for years. She concluded, "I centred my thoughts."



Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar, who is also the producer of Article 370, announced their pregnancy at the trailer launch event of the film held in Mumbai on February 8.