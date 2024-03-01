Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 7: Yami Gautam Starrer Zooms Past ₹50 Crore Mark

Article 370 will face competition from new releases Dune 2, Laapataa Ladies and Kaagaz 2 this week. Here's a breakdown of its box office report.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Article 370
Article 370 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Priyamani starrer Article 370 has completed a week of its successful run in cinema halls. After releasing on February 23, the political thriller has crossed ₹50 crore mark in India. The film has been receiving positive reviews and it has translated into footfalls in cinema halls. Yami has been expressing her excitement over her the film's success on social media and it seems like it will do well better over the second weekend.

A still from Article 370 | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

Article 370 week 1 box office collection

Article 370 has been holding rock steady at the box office even during the weekdays. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the six-day breakdown of the film's box office collection, writing, "#Article370 refuses to slow down on weekdays… Fri 6.12 crore, Sat 9.08 crore, Sun 10.25 crore, Mon 3.60 crore, Tue 3.55 crore, Wed 3.15 crore. Total: ₹35.75 crore (sic)." According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹3 crore on Thursday, taking its total in the first week to near ₹40 crore. Earlier, Article 370 grossed ₹34.71 crore in its opening weekend, more than any other film in the recent weeks. According to the makers, the film collected ₹3.7 crore in Thursday, taking its total collection to ₹53.02 crore.

Article 370 poster | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

   

Now, the film will aim to earn more in the second weekend as it inches towards ₹50 crore mark. However, new releases Laapataa Ladies, Operation Valentine, Dune 2 and Kaagaz 2 might dent the collections of Article 370 in the coming days if they receive positive world of mouth.  

What is Article 370 about?

In Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged situation in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the abrogation of Article 370, the constitutional provision that guaranteed the state's 'special status'.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

5 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

5 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

5 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

13 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wild Elephant Entered In The Belagavi City, Spreads Panic Wave

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Man Milking A King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral

    World9 minutes ago

  4. Bill Gates Advocates Indian Innovation & AI for Social Good at IIT Delhi

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Football stars who fell into the DOPING NET, from Maradona to Guardiola

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo