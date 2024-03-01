Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Priyamani starrer Article 370 has completed a week of its successful run in cinema halls. After releasing on February 23, the political thriller has crossed ₹50 crore mark in India. The film has been receiving positive reviews and it has translated into footfalls in cinema halls. Yami has been expressing her excitement over her the film's success on social media and it seems like it will do well better over the second weekend.

A still from Article 370 | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

Article 370 week 1 box office collection

Article 370 has been holding rock steady at the box office even during the weekdays. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the six-day breakdown of the film's box office collection, writing, "#Article370 refuses to slow down on weekdays… Fri 6.12 crore, Sat 9.08 crore, Sun 10.25 crore, Mon 3.60 crore, Tue 3.55 crore, Wed 3.15 crore. Total: ₹35.75 crore (sic)." According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹3 crore on Thursday, taking its total in the first week to near ₹40 crore. Earlier, Article 370 grossed ₹34.71 crore in its opening weekend, more than any other film in the recent weeks. According to the makers, the film collected ₹3.7 crore in Thursday, taking its total collection to ₹53.02 crore.

Article 370 poster | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

Now, the film will aim to earn more in the second weekend as it inches towards ₹50 crore mark. However, new releases Laapataa Ladies, Operation Valentine, Dune 2 and Kaagaz 2 might dent the collections of Article 370 in the coming days if they receive positive world of mouth.

What is Article 370 about?

In Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged situation in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the abrogation of Article 370, the constitutional provision that guaranteed the state's 'special status'.