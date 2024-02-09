Advertisement

Article 370 is all set to hit the big screen on February 23. On February 8, at the trailer launch of the film, Aditya Dhar said he doesn’t care about people, especially agenda-driven critics, who are branding his feature production debut Article 370 as propaganda. The upcoming political drama, fronted by Dhar’s wife-actor Yami Gautam is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Aditya Dhar says the government ‘does not need’ their film to win elections

Director-producer Aditya Dhar of Uri fame said at the trailer launch of his next film, Article 370, that "the current government does not need a small film to win an election" Dhar added: "They made the Ram Mandir for us, it took us 500 years to get that, I do not think they need us to get them votes.” The Article 370 helmer was answering critics who accuse him of making only propaganda films.

Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal, opened up on the timing of the upcoming release ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Uri, too, was released a few months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "I don’t care about people who call my films 'propaganda'," the director said. "The Indian audience is very smart, they can differentiate propaganda from a genuine film. I know my intent is right and the day my intent goes wrong, I'll stop making films." Training his guns at "agenda-driven critics", who in his opinion rate or review a film through the lens of a particular ideology, Dhar said Uri marked the downfall of such critics.

Aditya Dhar talks about his intentions for filmmaking

At the trailer launch, Aditya Dhar also clarified that he does not care for agenda-driven critics. He said, “I generally don’t think about critics who call it propaganda. I feel it’s the propaganda in their head that makes them look at this film as propaganda. Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard.”

At the event, the filmmaker recalled that “agenda-driven critics” had a downfall while slamming Uri. The 2019 film went on to earn over Rs 350 crore at the box office and four National Awards, including Best Director for Dhar and Best Actor for Vicky Kaushal. “If you noticed that all the people had said such bad things about Uri at that time, (but) the audience just thronged to the theatres. So, the audience doesn’t care. It doesn’t care what your political agenda is, what you are thinking and how you are presenting the reviews.”

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

(With inputs from agencies)