Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Article 370 First Impression: Yami Gautam's Film Is ‘Hard-Hitting’, Say Moviegoers

Article 370 will hit the big screens on February 23. Directed by Aditya Jhambhale, the film is fronted by Yami Gautam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam Article 370
आर्टिकल 370 में यामी गौतम | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Article 370 is all set to hit the big screens on February 23. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam and also stars Priyamani, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Ahead of the release, a few social media users attended the screening shows and shared their reviews of the drama movie online. 

Netizens call Yami Gautam’s Article 370 ‘must watch’

Several social media users took to their accounts to share the first reviews of the Yami Gautam film. For the unversed, Article 370 is based on the backdrop of the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir. One user took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “#Article370 first review - Yami Gautam's films is entertainer with a entertaining first half and decent second half but few areas slight drawbacks. ⅗” 

Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Ajay Devgn’s monologue in the film has seemed to strike a chord with the netizens. A user wrote on social media, “Article 370 is gone. Now @yamigautam is coming up with a movie to disclose the political and social decisions.@ajaydevgn in this small video has not only explained importance of removing #Article370 but also informed about the entire Kashmir issue.”

Advertisement
Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X
Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Another user who attended the special screening wrote, “Hard hitting, well researched and honest movie with power packed performances.” 

Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Article 370 gets a nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Yami Gautam, who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, shared a video of PM Narendra Modi talking about her film at his Jammu rally and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen."

In the video, PM Modi said, "I've heard that a movie on Article 370 is coming up this week. I feel that you will be praised all over India," PM MOdi said while addressing those gathered at a rally in Jammu. "I don't know how the film is but I heard about it on TV that a film is coming up on Article 370. It will help people get the right information," he added.  The release of Article 370 comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

14 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

14 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

14 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

14 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

21 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

21 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

21 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

21 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Unlearning muscle memory: Challenges that face PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Rs 22,850 Cr in Mehsana and Navsari

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. CS Professional, Executive December exam results on Feb 25

    Education14 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Huge Win for Republic Bangla, Santu Pan Granted Bail

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Mercedes-Benz revises 2024 forecast

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo