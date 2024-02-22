Advertisement

Article 370 is all set to hit the big screens on February 23. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam and also stars Priyamani, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Ahead of the release, a few social media users attended the screening shows and shared their reviews of the drama movie online.

Netizens call Yami Gautam’s Article 370 ‘must watch’

Several social media users took to their accounts to share the first reviews of the Yami Gautam film. For the unversed, Article 370 is based on the backdrop of the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir. One user took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “#Article370 first review - Yami Gautam's films is entertainer with a entertaining first half and decent second half but few areas slight drawbacks. ⅗”

Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Ajay Devgn’s monologue in the film has seemed to strike a chord with the netizens. A user wrote on social media, “Article 370 is gone. Now @yamigautam is coming up with a movie to disclose the political and social decisions.@ajaydevgn in this small video has not only explained importance of removing #Article370 but also informed about the entire Kashmir issue.”

Advertisement

Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Another user who attended the special screening wrote, “Hard hitting, well researched and honest movie with power packed performances.”

Screengrab of a user's review | Image: X

Article 370 gets a nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Yami Gautam , who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, shared a video of PM Narendra Modi talking about her film at his Jammu rally and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen."

In the video, PM Modi said, "I've heard that a movie on Article 370 is coming up this week. I feel that you will be praised all over India," PM MOdi said while addressing those gathered at a rally in Jammu. "I don't know how the film is but I heard about it on TV that a film is coming up on Article 370. It will help people get the right information," he added. The release of Article 370 comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.