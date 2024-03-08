Advertisement

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been running successfully in cinema halls after releasing nationwide on February 23. The film focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it. After watching the film in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised it and said that everyone must watch it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says Article 370 is 'inspired by facts'

Speaking to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "This film is inspired by facts and it is very interesting. Everyone should watch this film. It should not be considered as propaganda. It is a fact that Article 370 (in J&K) has been scrapped."

Earlier, film's lead star Yami Gautam had to shielded the film from claims that it forwards a "propaganda". She said that there was no point in justifying the intent of her film Article 370 to people who already have a preconceived notion about it being a propaganda film.

"If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience," Gautam told PTI in an interview.

Yami Gautam on her Article 370 role

Yami Gautam, who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, described Article 370 as one of the most compelling stories she read. The 35-year-old actor said playing a character based on the life of a real-life intelligence agent was an "honour" for her.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With PTI inputs)