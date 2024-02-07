English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam Takes On Terrorism In Kashmir

Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, Article 370 is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film is slated to release on February 23.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Article 370
A still from Article 370 teaser. | Image:JioStudios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The makers of Article 370, headlined by Yami Gautam, unveiled the first look of the film on Saturday, January 20. Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the pulse-pounding teaser offers a glimpse into the upcoming action-packed political drama. The film also stars Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Skand Thakur in pivotal roles.

A glimpse of the action-thriller Article 370

The teaser opens with a pan view of Kashmir valley accompanied by the text, "Kashmir, India's crowning glory was burning for 70 years". It was followed by several original footage of Kashmiri people protesting. The teaser highlights "terrorism", "corruption" and "separatist" issues faced by the people of the state.

Yami, a fierce officer, makes a power back entry while in the background we can hear her saying that the terrorism in Kashmir isn't a product of people demanding azadi (freedom), but because it's a "business" created by corrupt politicians. The actress also claims that perpetrators can't be held until the special status given to Jammu & Kashmir is revoked. The teaser also showcases Yami fighting what appears to be a terrorist and unravelling classified information to revoke the special status. As the screen goes blank, we can hear a voiceover announcing, "Chairman Sir, effective today, August 5, 2019, Article 370 of the Indian constitution will become inoperative."

More about Article 370

Backed by Jio Studios & B62 Studios, the film is set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, the teaser offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective.

Article 370 is a bold chapter of India’s history: Yami Gautam

The actress opened up about the film and hopes that the audience will enjoy the genre-defining film. She said, “Article 370 is a bold chapter of India’s history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn’t been treaded before.”

(A poster of Article 370 | Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram)



Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale adds, “Being the director of a film which covers such an important chapter of our Indian history is an experience in itself. This movie perfectly balances politics with action, in a never-before-seen way. Largely shot in Kashmir and Delhi, this film gives a glimpse into the incredible story of rendering Article 370 ineffective. I firmly believe that the audience will feel the story's impact on the same level as we did during its creation.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

