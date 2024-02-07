English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

Article 370: Yami Gautam, Fierce Intelligence Agent, On A Mission To Takedown Terrorism In Kashmir

Aditya Suhas Jambhale's Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, is an action political drama that revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Article 370
A poster of Article 370 | Image:YamiGautam/Instagram
Yami Gautam unveils the first look of her upcoming film Article 370 on Friday, January 19. Article 370 is a high-octane, action political drama, that revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. Along with the first look poster, the makers revealed that they will be releasing the teaser tomorrow, January 20.

A look at Yami Gautam as an intelligence agent

Announcing the release of the film’s teaser tomorrow, the makers dropped a thrilling poster that features Yami Gautam in an electrifying avatar of an intelligence agent. Article 370 is a genre-defining film that marries action and politics in a never-before-seen manner. The stirring narrative is inspired by true events of the historic decision taken by the Indian Government, demonstrating their political deft.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23. It is written by Aditya Dhar and the makers have shot the film in Kashmir and Delhi. 

When Yami Gautam announced the wrap of Article 370

A few months ago in November, Yami shared a long post announcing the wrap of Article 370, which wasn’t titled then. Calling the film one of the most important films of her career, Yami thanked the team. She also thanked the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of them throughout the schedule. “Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film.”

The film is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. 
 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

