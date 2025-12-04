Aryan Khan Flips Off Fans At Bengaluru Pub, Fuming Netizens Question His 'Upbringing'

A purported video of director Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, allegedly showing his middle finger at a Bengaluru pub went viral on social media. The video shows Aryan entering a Bengaluru pub along with Kannada actor Zaid Khan, son of Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan and Congress leader Mohammad Nalpad, son of senior Congress MLA NA Haris.

After entering, Aryan is seen waving cheerfully at the crowd for some time. In between, he is seen showing his middle finger to the onlookers. He then laughs off the entire incident. The video has gone viral on social media, and the behaviour of the son of a Bollywood superstar has triggered widespread discussion. It has also invited criticism his way, with many questioning his "upbringing".

There is also a growing demand for the Bengaluru Police to take action against Aryan. The incident occurred at a pub under the jurisdiction of the Ashoknagar Police Station in Bengaluru. Aryan had arrived in the city on November 28. It is alleged that he behaved inappropriately during his visit.

Sameer Wankhede has dragged Aryan Khan and others to court over mocking him in The Bads Of Bollywood | Image: X

The incident came to light after the video spread widely online. People on social media are asking whether the police remained silent because he is the son of an influential person. Meanwhile, Aryan's directorial debut series The Bads Of Bollywood proved to be a viral hit earlier this year but also landed him, his father Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chilies Entertainment and other stakeholders in soup. Former NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan on a cruise on 2021 on suspicion of drugs consumption, filed a plea in the Delhi High Court demanding compensation for mocking him in the Netflix show.