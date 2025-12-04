Spirit: Shoot Of Prabhas Starrer Paused Days After It Began, Here's Why

Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have teamed up for the cop action thriller Spirit. The movie was announced back in August 2022, but its only now that it has begun rolling. Earlier this year, Spirit was mired in a controversy over the alleged exit of Deepika Padukone from the cast. Later on, the makers finalised Triptii Dimri in her stead. Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj are also onboard the project and there are rumours linking Kajol to the movie as well.

However, the shooting of Spirit, which began after multiple delays in November end, has been paused. Fans need not worry as this is only a temporary halt in the shoot and the team is expected to resume filming soon.

Also read: Kalamkaval And Akhanda 2 Ticket Sales Comfortably Crosses 1 Lakh Mark

Advertisement

Spirit shoot began in November end with a puja ceremony | Image: X

As per reports, lead star Prabhas has halted the shoot of Spirit as he was committed to attend a screening in Japan. Baahubali: The Epic, a single version of the two part epic directed by SS Rajamouli, is set to be re-released in the country on December 12. It has already re-released in India in October end and a spin-off animation feature Baahubali: The Eternal War has been announced by the makers. Now, Baahubali: The Epic will hold special premieres in Japan scheduled for December 5 and 6, followed by a full-fledged release a week after.

Prabhas is expected to meet his Japanese fans on this trip, fulfilling the promise he made during the Kalki 2898 AD promotions, when he was unable to visit the country. Moreover, Japan emerged as one of the biggest overseas market for the Baahubali movies when they originally released. Prabhas' visit and promotions are expected to bring in box office returns from the country.