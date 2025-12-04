Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Case: Karisma Kapur's Lawyer Calls Alleged Will A 'Farce'

The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate continues to take new turns everyday. Kapur died on June 12 while playing polo in London. The case centers on his estate, valued at nearly ₹30,000 crore. His mother Rani Kapur has accused his wife Priya Sachdev of taking control of his assets immediately after his death and has questioned the authenticity and disclosure of the will.

Kapur's children from his first marriage to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against Sachdev regarding inheritance rights. Although Karisma is involved in the matter, she is not directly mentioned in the will. However, several questions have been raised by the contending parties over the legality of the will as submitted by Priya.

Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Karisma and her kids, challenged before the court the legal standing of the will presented by Priya. He also made arguments in his client's favour, calling the alleged will a "farce".

In the latest hearing, Jethmalani stated that there is no email, message or call proving the will was drafted or modified on Sunjay Kapur’s instructions. He further said in court that the will shows a modification done to it at 11.10 am, but Sunjay boarded a 3:40 pm flight from Goa, meaning he was still in Goa during the alleged edit.

Moreover, Jethmalani mentioned that Priya did not claim Kapur’s 6.5% shareholding in her first Ben form submission, and updated the claim only after Karishma's side formally asked for a will copy. Jethmalani further asked: If the will already named her inheritor, why wasn’t that right claimed at the very first instance?

Kapur's mother Rani has already told the court that she was never informed about any will left behind by her son. Additionally, the will makes no mention of her which according to Rani is inconsistent with her son's lifelong acknowledgement that he owed everything to his mother.