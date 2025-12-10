As Dhurandhar Soars And YRF Spyverse Is Trolled, Pathaan 2 Gets Official Confirmation

Dhurandhar released on December 5 and has got good initial response. Before the film hit the big screens, there were reservations about its lengthy runtime. However, viewers walked out of theatres content. A sequel, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge is also in the offing and will release on March 19 next year. The story follows Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistani to bring down a terror network. A gripping narrative, strong performances and scene stealer BGM aside, Dhurandhar is earning praise for its realistic portrayal of a spy's life and the challenges they have to face during covert operations.

As Dhurandhar continues to soar at the box office, YRF Spyverse became the subject of mockery online. Viewers trolled its glossy and glamorous representation of spies and showing the ISI in a good light. Side-by-side stills of how unrealistic and over the top YRF spies look and act as compared to those depicted in Dhurandhar have also gone viral.

Amid comparisons between movies in the similar genre, Pathaan 2 has been confirmed as the next project in the Spyverse. After War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, failed to make an impact at the box office, Alpha is the newest offering from the franchise created by Aditya Chopra. Alpha is billed as the first female-led spy film in the series and stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The action film was supposed to hit the big screens on December 25 this year, but stands postponed.

Pathaan 2 is the next planned project in the YRF Spyverse. The first installment grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The confirmation came at a real estate launch event in Dubai, where a property developer said in front of Shah Rukh Khan, “Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai, am I right? Like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai. Toh koi movie aap dekho, toh uska sequel hoga."