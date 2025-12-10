Internet Has A Field Day With Adipurush Memes After After Ashish Chanchlani Mocks Prabhas Starrer

A controversy erupted last year when Arshad Warsi shared his candid review of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He said that he did not like the movie and moreover, added that Tollywood star Prabhas looked like a "joker" in it. This snowballed into a row, with many industry colleagues of Prabhas condemning Arshad's harsh commentary on the multi crore grossing film and his criticism of the Baahubali star. Now, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is facing the wrath of Prabhas fans after he mocked the actor's Ramayana adaptation - Adipurush.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut | Image: X

The Om Raut directorial had huge anticipation riding on it, but instead of getting fan love, Adipurush was heavily trolled, became a meme material and failed to recover its budget. It also remains one of Prabhas' lowest grossing titles. The movie became the subject of jokes in Ashish's latest web series Ekaki, which is streaming on YouTube.

A group of characters can be seen discussing Adipurush while saying in jest, "Ek Hindi movie laaya hoon. Usmein bhagwan ko dekh kar toh bhoot darr hi jayenge. Aur agar unse bi nahi dare toh uss picture ke dialogue sunnke toh marr hi jayenge."

Another character added to the humour, saying, "Arey nahi nahi. Adipurush dekhne se accha toh so hi jate hain. Waise bhi main theatre mein so hi gaya tha." While many found these jokes to be funny, Prabhas' fans trolled Ashish. Some pointed out that while Prabhas was just an actor in the movie, the responsibility was Om Raut's to deliver a decent project with one of the biggest star casts, including Prabhas, on his side.

