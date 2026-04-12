Asha Bhosle, 92, In 'Critical Conditon' After Suffering Cardiac Arrest, Singer Being Treated In ICU: Report

Legendary playback singer, Asha Bhosle, was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on late Saturday evening. The 92-year-old singer suffered from a cardiac arrest, which led to her immediate hospitalisation. Sources close to her have now confirmed that her health remains critical.

An official statement on Asha Bhosle's health update is awaited from her family and the hospital officials. Insiders familiar with the situation have informed media sources that the singer is recovering in the ICU. They have also confirmed that she was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications. Further details about her health condition remain undisclosed.

Earlier, Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to her social media account to confirm the news of her hospitalisation. In the first official statement she shared, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital, and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively."



Advertisement

Following the news of Asha Bhosle's hopsitalisation several fans, followers and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to pray for her speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his X (officially Twitter) account to pen a note for the Padma Vibhushan awardee. He wrote, “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to the hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”



Also Read: Asha Bhosle Health Update: How Is Legendary Singer Recovering?

Asha Bhosle is among the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. She has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and has contributed extensively to films, private albums, and live performances in India and internationally. Her illustrious career has earned her several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, which she received in 2008. Beginning her musical journey in 1943, she went on to become one of the most successful voices in Hindi cinema. In 2011, she was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle Health Scare: PM Modi Prays For Her Speedy Recovery