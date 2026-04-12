Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary Singer Recovering At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary Indian playback singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Initial reports suggested that the Padma Vibhushan awardee suffered a cardiac arrest, which is why she needed to be hospitalised urgently. However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to her social media account later to clarify that the 92-year-old veteran singer sought medical expertise due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection.

Since last night, the family members of Asha Bhosle, as well as the hospital officials, have not shared any statement regarding her health. However, sources close to the singer have informed a few publications that she is now ‘better and recovering well’. A statement from reliable sources is still awaited in this regard. As per Doctor Pratit Samdani, who is reportedly part of the team treating Asha Bhosle, earlier shared that she has been admitted to the Emergency Medical Services unit. Videos from outside the Breach Candy Hospital, where Asha Bhosle is admitted, have been doing the rounds on social media.



The news of Asha Bhosle's urgent hospitalisation on Saturday evening created panic and worry among her fans as well as industry insiders. This prompted Zanai to issue a statement informing everyone that the veteran singer is recuperating and should be well soon. She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital, and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively (sic)."

In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised Asha Bhosle as the most-recorded artist in music history | Image: ANI

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When Asha Bhosle recalled ‘trembling’ while recording her first song



Asha Bhosle graced the stage of Republic Media House for a Legends segment in August last year. Speaking at the event, the legendary artist, who hails from a musically gifted family, shared, “When I recorded my first song, I was 10 years old. I had to sing this song standing in front of the mic, and I was trembling at that time, because I did not know anything then. My father had recorded his songs. Then when I sang the first song, I felt that I can sing. Didi does not only sing, but I can also sing.” For the unversed, Asha Bhosle is the younger sister of singer Lata Mangeshkar. Later in the conversation, she cited her sister Mangeshkar as her early inspiration.