Asha Bhosle Opens Up About Her Bond With Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Fond Sibling Memories | Exclusive

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, the melodious sister duo with innumerable hits to their credit, will forever be cherished as music industry icons in India and beyond. Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, they started young and became synonymous with playback singing in Bollywood from 1950s to 1980s. Appearing on Republic Media Network's Legends, Bhosle looked back at some fond memories with Mangeshkar, their childhood and how not much changed as they entered the film industry.

Bhosle said that she and her elder sister used to "fight a lot", like most siblings do while growing up, but Mangeshkar used to love her unconditionally. Bhosle also joked that Mangeshkar was soft spoken and the scolding in her "naram awaz" or soft tone is a memory she will always hold dear to her heart.

"Didi mujhe bahut pyaar karti thi. Woh muje utha utha kar bhagti thi. Seedhiyon se gir gaye the hum log. Kya kya hua hai hamare saath. Woh mujhe bahut pyaar karti thi. We used to live across the door from each other. Subah hamara jhagda hota tha, raat mein hum log sath mein khana khate the. Jaise behno ka jhagda hota hai, waise hi. Didi bahut naram awaz mein bolti thi aur main thoda unche awaz mein bolti thi. She was very soft spoken. Once I said to her, 'Muje baal kaatne hain'. She used to say very softly, 'Nahi. Baal kyun kaatne hai. Aise thodi hota hai'," Bhosle said while thinking back.

Asha Bhosle with Lata Mangeshkar | Image: X