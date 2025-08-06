Asha Bhosle Shares Her Secret For Sustained Stardom In Music Industry | Exclusive

Updated 6 August 2025 at 15:25 IST
There are singers who are remembered for their sweet melodies and then there are icons like Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar whose popularity transcends generations. Bhosle, the legendary playback artist credited with singing over 12,000 tracks in various Indian languages, enjoys a massive fan base worldwide. Her unwavering grit and love for her listeners draws her towards to the stage even at 92, as she continues to sell out shows and mesmerise fans with her golden voice.
According to Bhosle, hard work and talent can get one into the film industry and help them reach the top too, but sustained love and fandom come from humility. Appearing on Republic Media Network's Legends, she looked back at how after her father Deenanath Mangeshkar, a singer and stage artist, passed away, her mother nudged her and elder sister Lata Mangeshkar to seek a career in Mumbai and leave their hometown Kolhapur behind. Bhosle shared that art will attract fame and money but stardom is built on humility and genuine love for the fans.
"Maa meri baut hi khushal aurat thi. Woh humein kehti thi ki Kolhapur mein rehkar tum kabhi bade nahi banoge. Mendhak ki tarah ek pani mein nahi pade reh sakte tum log. Bombay jana chahiye. Yeh sab karte karte hum log film industry mein aaye. Humne film or non films dono hi gane gaaye. Tab se shuru hua hai safar. Pehle pehle mushkil hoti hai par dheere dheere naam aur paisa bi hua. Yeh sab badi baatein nahi hai par aapka nature kaisa hai, waisa hi log aapse pyaar karne lagte hai. Mujhe yaad hai aaj bi itne bade shows kiye hei maine, jab main stage mein aati hoon, meri mutthi mein aa jaate hai log. Main jo gati hoon, unhe ccha lagta hai. Pyaar hamare swabhav se hi hai. Aap kitne namr ho... Ego dikhana accha nahi hai. Main sadgi se chali hoon isiliye log muje pasand karte hai. Film line mein badi mushkil se cheezein hoti hai," Bhosle shared.
