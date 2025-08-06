Asha Bhosle Shares Her Secret For Sustained Stardom In Music Industry | Exclusive

There are singers who are remembered for their sweet melodies and then there are icons like Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar whose popularity transcends generations. Bhosle, the legendary playback artist credited with singing over 12,000 tracks in various Indian languages, enjoys a massive fan base worldwide. Her unwavering grit and love for her listeners draws her towards to the stage even at 92, as she continues to sell out shows and mesmerise fans with her golden voice.

According to Bhosle, hard work and talent can get one into the film industry and help them reach the top too, but sustained love and fandom come from humility. Appearing on Republic Media Network's Legends, she looked back at how after her father Deenanath Mangeshkar, a singer and stage artist, passed away, her mother nudged her and elder sister Lata Mangeshkar to seek a career in Mumbai and leave their hometown Kolhapur behind. Bhosle shared that art will attract fame and money but stardom is built on humility and genuine love for the fans.