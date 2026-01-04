Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali Barua Injured In A Road Accident In Guwahati, Actor Shares Health Update

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who was last seen in Traitors, reportedly met with an accident in Guwahati, along with his wife Rupali Barua. After reports about their accident began surfacing online, the actor took to his Instagram account to issue a clarification about the same. He admitted that he met with an accident late Friday night, but assured his fans that he is doing alright.

Ashish Vidyarthi shares health update after meeting with a road accident

On January 3, Ashish Vidyarthi took to his Instagram account to share a live video explaining his accident. He shared, “Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hain. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday, and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well, I am good. Chhota sa chot aya hai… but absolutely fine (I am doing this live in a strange situation. I am seeing all the news channels talking about it).”

He added that both he and his wife are well, and urged his fans not ‘sensationalise’. He continued, “Just to let you know, ha hua hein. But we are good and nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hein ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hain. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe. Ap se bhi yahi batana chahte hain. We are taking very good care (Yes, the accident took place. I came to know that the bike rider also has gained consciousness. Let everybody stay okay, and I wanted to let you know this happened).”



A file photo of Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua | Image: Instagram

He shared the video with the caption, “Rupali and I are well.. We are under observation.. But doing well... Thank you for your love.” Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married in 2023. The actor was recently seen in the web show, Traitors.



