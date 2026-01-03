Weapons On OTT: Hit Hollywood Horror Film To Finally Stream In India, Know Details

Weapons On OTT: Horror movie fans in India have a reason to rejoice as the critical and commercially hit movie Weapons is all set to stream. Here, the movie saw a limited theatrical release but still managed to gross over ₹10 crore as positive word of mouth helped it gain some footfalls. For those who missed out on watching Weapons in cinema halls, now have the chance to catch up on it on streaming as it is all set to debut digitally.

Weapons grossed over $260 million worldwide | Image: X

When and where to watch Weapons on OTT?

JioHotstar has announced that Weapons will begin streaming in India from January 8. It is likely that the movie's Hindi dubbed version will also be made available here apart from the original English version. The streamer shared a post on social media announcing the OTT release date of Weapons, writing, "Everyone’s looking for answers while evil lurks in the town of Maybrook."

It is interesting to note that Weapons will likely have a sequel. Director Zach Cregger is said to have pitched the idea of Weapon to Warner Bros Pictures and it might get greenlit in the coming time. For now, Cregger is attached to direct the upcoming Resident Evil movie.

Advertisement

Also read: Jana Nayagan Director H Vinoth Trolled For Dismissing Remake Talk

What is Weapons about?

Weapons is a story about a small town overtaken by a malevolent force. One night, all of the kids from a specific classroom run away, and the townspeople become increasingly furious that the police have no leads. The narrative follows several locals — including troubled teacher Justine (Julia Garner), whose class went missing, Paul, a cop (Alden Ehrenreich), Archer (Josh Brolin), whose son is one of the missing kids, and a young burglar (Austin Abrams) — as they get pulled into the central mystery. Weapons is also full of gore apart from its jumpy-scary feels.