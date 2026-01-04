Watch: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Attend NBA Match In New York Ahead Of Actress's Birthday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the NBA game in New York. The couple has been in New York to celebrate the New Year 2026. Several videos and photos of them from the vacation are now viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in black for date night

On January 3, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. The couple were spotted twinning in black outfits for the sporting evening. They even obliged some desi fans with selfies and photos with attendees at the stadium.

In inside videos from the event, Deepika and Ranveer could be seen enjoying their time away from the spotlight while on vacation. Their daughter, Dua, seemingly did not accompany them. The game holds special significance for the couple as Ranveer Singh has been appointed the brand ambassador of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for India since 2021. Their outing in New York comes days before Deepika Padukone's 39th birthday on January 5.



Also Read: Hit Hollywood Horror Film Weapons To Finally Stream In India, Deets Here

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's cosy moment on New Year eve goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off from Mumbai on December 22. Since then, the couple has been in New York celebrating pivotal moments, such as Christmas, New Year's, and now the actress's birthday. Several videos of them from the streets of the US city surfaced online. In a viral clip from a New Year's Eve celebration, they could be seen kissing each other as the clock struck 12. Family members accompanied the couple during their celebration.



Also Read: SK Opens Up About Parasakthi And Jana Nayagan Pongal Box Office Clash

Advertisement

Deepika also ticked off a Backstreet Boys concert from her bucket list in Las Vegas. The couple also shared a special moment, preparing 'modaks' at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York-based restaurant, Bungalow.