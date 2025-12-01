Ashoke Pandit Reprehends Jaya Bachchan's 'Classist Remarks' On Paparazzi Culture, Calls Her Opinions 'Misplaced Outrage'

Actress Jaya Bachchan gave bold statements justifying her rage and disapproval towards paparazzi culture in India. The actress attended an event in Mumbai where she candidly spoke about her bitter relationship with the media personnel. However, her remarks, particularly one about their appearance, did not sit well with social media users, as well as Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. Calling her ‘elitist’ and ‘snobbish’, the filmmaker posted a long note pulling up Jaya Bachchan for her remarks.

Ashoke Pandit slams Jaya Bachchan

The filmmaker and President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association took to his Instagram account to share his strong disapproval of the statements made by Jaya Bachchan. He wrote, “Jaya Bachchan ji's statement against the paparazzi reeks of snobbish elitism. To criticise the aggressive coverage of certain paps is one thing, but to demean the profession altogether, laced with downright classist remarks, is unbecoming of such a senior member of our film industry and a parliamentarian."

In his note, Ashoke Pandit stressed that all professions deserve to be treated with respect and also shared that most of the time it is the celebrities who call the paparazzi. He wrote, “They're hardworking professionals doing their job, for which most times they've been called by the stars and their PR teams themselves. So if she has such a strong opinion against the paparazzi culture, it's time to look inwards rather than indulge in this misplaced outrage.” Jaya Bachchan's comment on paparazzi was called ‘distasteful' and ‘insensitive’ by many social media users previously.



Also Read: Jaya Bachchan Doesn’t Want Granddaughter Navya To Marry

What did Jaya Bachchan say?

Speaking at an event, the veteran actress admitted that she does not have a great relationship with the paparazzi. She went on to say that she refuses to acknowledge them as a part of the media. She shared, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?" Her comments received a mixed response online.



Also Read: Samantha-Raj Wed 3 Days Before Chay-Sobhita's 1st Marriage Anniversary