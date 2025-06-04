At 66, Neena Gupta Slays In A Risque Dress At Her Birthday Celebrations With Metro In Dino Cast, Fans Defend Her Against Age-Shaming Trolls

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta celebrated her 66th birthday with the co-stars of her upcoming film Metro In Dino. The team held a press meet, where Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, director Anurag Basu and others joined Neena to celebrate her birthday and answer questions about their movie.

Neena, who is known for making bold fashion choices and doesn't shy away from wearing glamorous outfits, was once again snapped in a rather risque dress for her birthday meet-up and the Metro In Dino presser. She donned a white dress with a deep neckline and embellishments. She made a daring choice as she wore a bralette with it. Photos of Neena quickly went viral on social media, with many calling her an "ageless beauty". However, trolls attacked her for sartorial choice and asked her to dress "according to her age".

Neena Gupta celebrates her birthday with the cast of Metro In Dino | Image: Varinder Chawla

"How can you expect women to be this confident when they're bashed left, right and centre," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Skin show & confidence is not the point here. It's about her living her life on her own terms by wearing what she likes (sic)."

For her birthday, she was presented with a bouquet by the team of Metro In Dino.