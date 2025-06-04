At 66, Neena Gupta Slays In A Risque Dress At Her Birthday Celebrations With Metro In Dino Cast, Fans Defend Her Against Age-Shaming Trolls

Updated 4 June 2025 at 22:18 IST
Bollywood actress Neena Gupta celebrated her 66th birthday with the co-stars of her upcoming film Metro In Dino. The team held a press meet, where Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, director Anurag Basu and others joined Neena to celebrate her birthday and answer questions about their movie.
Neena, who is known for making bold fashion choices and doesn't shy away from wearing glamorous outfits, was once again snapped in a rather risque dress for her birthday meet-up and the Metro In Dino presser. She donned a white dress with a deep neckline and embellishments. She made a daring choice as she wore a bralette with it. Photos of Neena quickly went viral on social media, with many calling her an "ageless beauty". However, trolls attacked her for sartorial choice and asked her to dress "according to her age".
"How can you expect women to be this confident when they're bashed left, right and centre," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Skin show & confidence is not the point here. It's about her living her life on her own terms by wearing what she likes (sic)."
For her birthday, she was presented with a bouquet by the team of Metro In Dino.
In the trailer, the actress is teased to be having a love angle with Anupam Kher's character. Like the first film, Life In A Metro, it seems like mature romance will be depicted through Neena and Anupam's characters. Neena had a child out of wedlock with legendary cricketer Vivian Richards. Their daughter Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. Neena married Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. The couple continues to keep their private life away from the media glare.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 June 2025 at 22:18 IST