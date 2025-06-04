It's A Love Story: Suniel Shetty Makes RCB's Maiden IPL Victory All About Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a congratulatory post following RCB's historic win at the IPL final against Punjab Kings on June 3. The actor shared a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli running towards each other to share a hug after RCB was declared the winner in the match. In his note, Suniel Shetty skipped the mention of the other team members of RCB and even the captain, Rajat Patidar.

Suniel Shetty shares a post for Virat Kohli after RCB clinches the IPL winner title

On June 4, just like other Bollywood celebrities, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a video of Virat and Anushka. He shared the post with the caption, "18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief.

And… destiny finally wore Red." In his post, he continued to lavish praise on the former Indian skipper and wrote, “VIRAT KOHLI — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul.”



Also Read: Anushka Sharma's White Shirt And Rhinestone Jeans At IPL Final Costs...

He concluded the post by sharing, “This isn’t just a win. It’s a love story sealed with glory”. It is critical to note that in his post, Suniel Shetty, whose son-in-law, KL Rahul, also plays in the IPL, has skipped the mention of all other players of RCB in his congratulatory post. He did not even make a mention of the captain, Rajat Patidar. Some social media users have called out the veteran star for snubbing other team members. While his fans have advocated that Virat deserves a special mention since he has played with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 18 years before finally lifting the trophy this year.

Other celebs also congratulate RCB on the big win

Also Read: Fans React as Preity Zinta Breaks Down After PBKS Loss IPL 2025