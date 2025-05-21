At Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Gives Final Response To Trolls Still Speculating About Her Marriage With Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were at the center of divorce speculation throughout 2024. Their separate public appearances, notably at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, gave trolls a reason to speculate more. On several occasions, many pointed out that they were even snapped without their engagement rings, as chatter continued around the status of the 18-year-long marriage.

At Cannes, as Aishwarya stepped out, spilling royalty on the red carpet of the famed Palais des Festivals, she shut down the rumours surrounding her marriage with Abhishek once and for all. The PS 2 actress looked regal in an ivory saree. Aishwarya has been a Cannes regular since her debut at the marquee event in 2002, when she first wore a saree on the red carpet. Over the years, she came to be associated with voluminous gowns. But this year, Cannes has banned such outfits. Aish brought back the charm of the early 2000s as she walked the Cannes red carpet in style in a saree, two decades on.

Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet in an ivory saree | Image: X

What caught more attention was the sindoor or vermilion on her forehead, a sign of marriage. Safe to say, this was Aish's final response to those still speculating about her relationship with Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2002 | Image: X