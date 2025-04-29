At Kesari Veer Trailer Launch, Suniel Shetty Calls Hera Pheri 3 'Desh Bhakti' Film, Here's Why

Updated April 29th 2025, 19:19 IST
Suniel Shetty is gearing up for the release of his film Kesari Veer. The movie will hit the big screen on May 16, 2025, and the trailer was launched today, April 29, in Mumbai. The film also features Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma in key roles. One of the comments made by Suniel Shetty at the event is now going viral online.
In videos, the actor was asked about working in a patriotic film with Akshay Kumar. Reacting to the same, the Dhadkan actor quipped, "Hera Pheri. Yeh toh desh bhakti ki film hai. Jo desh ko khush rakh sakta hai. Aaj ke bachcho ki problem kya hai na woh mentally khush nahi hai. Hera Pheri aap logon ke liye hai taaki aap mentally khush raho. (Hera Pheri. This is a patriotic film. It will keep the country happy. In today's times, the biggest problem is that the youngsters are not happy mentally. Hera Pheri will keep you happy)."
He also added, "Humare desh mein jo kuch bhi hai, woh extraordinary hai. Hum logon ko hasate hai, khilate hai. Gareebi mein bhi haste bhi hai aur hasate bhi hai. Aur Baburao bhai jese ek partner mil jaaye toh aap puchna hi mat. (Everything in our country is extraordinary. We make people laugh, feed them, and even in poverty, we laugh and make others laugh. And if you get a partner like Baburao bhai, don't even ask.)"
Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. Confirmed by the director Priyadarshan, the film is a sequel to the 2006 film, Hera Pheri 2. The filmmaker confirmed that the work on the third part of the franchise will commence in 2026. The upcoming movie will feature Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in their original roles.
