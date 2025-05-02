At WAVES, Ramayana Makers Talk About Overcoming Language Barriers With AI: Not Relying On Dubbing Or Subtitles...

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana series is one of the most anticipated Indian projects that are in the making. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the sequel's release on Diwali 2027. Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame has been filming for the adaptation of the Hindu epic in secret and the team will also unveil its teaser at the WAVE Summit in Mumbai on May 2.

"We are making a story that is meant from India to the world. It is about being authentic to our culture, characters and stories. We are garnishing it with the right mix of talent, technology and the way we want to go about it is to really make it feel local to the people of the world. Again, with the use of some technology we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localise the film in languages with performances. This means that it should play in English with lip sync without dubbing or subtitles. It should be in Spanish. It should be in Japanese in Japan. Now it is possible because of technology. So we are trying to maintain the authenticity of our stories, our characters and the world we are talking about but leverage that in a way the rest of the world is not being challenged by the film and the expression," Malhotra shared.