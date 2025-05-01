Yash's Ravana Look Leaked Before Ramayana Teaser Reveal At WAVES? Watch Viral Video

Updated May 1st 2025, 20:52 IST
The official teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be unveiled at the ongoing WAVE Summit. The film's lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, was present on day 1 of the biggest gathering of the Indian entertainment industry professionals in Mumbai and, it was confirmed that the first glimpse of the most anticipated Indian film will be revealed.
Ramayana glimpse will be screened at WAVES on Friday, May 2. The team working on the film's pre and post-production has also put a separate section at the summit, demonstrating their work on the epic 2-part movie series. Here, a small glimpse of what looked like Ravana was shown. As the clip made its way online, many were quick to believe that it was Yash's first look as the demon king in Ramayana.
However, it was soon pointed out that it was just a previs (previsualisation) and motion capture (mo-cap) of the character and not Yash the actor in the film. The two techniques are used in filmmaking to plan and visualise scenes before actual filming or animation. So the character believed to be Yash as Ravana in Ramayana is not the actor himself, but just a very realistic version of him used to envision what it would look like on screen.
The description of Ramayan reads, "Experience the divine journey of Lord Rama through an immersive lens of eternal love, celestial valour and cosmic destiny."
Ramayana will be a two-part movie series. While Part 1 will release in Diwali 2026, Part 2 will follow next year on the same festive occasion. Ranbir will play Lord Rama in the movie, Sai Pallavi is Sita and Yash will play Ravana.
