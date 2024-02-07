English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary, Father Suniel Shetty's Post Wins Hearts

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul who tied the knot with each other on January 23 last year are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty
Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty | Image:Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty/Instagram
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot with each other on January 23 last year, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. To mark the special day, actor Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle to share an adorable photo of the couple and penned a sweet note. 

Suniel Shetty's anniversary wish for his 'Bachchas'

Suniel Shetty who is always vocal about his love for his daughter and cricketer son-in-law KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share a casual photo of the actress and the cricketer. With the photo, the veteran star wrote, “Happy first anniversary bachchas.”

Suniel's post soon caught the attention of his daughter who showered her love on her father and wrote in the comment section, “Love you papa.”

Ahan Shetty to wishes sister on her anniversary with a wedding photo

Ahan Shetty also took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of Athiya Shetty and his brother-in-law KL Rahul from their wedding in January 2023. Along with the photo, Ahan captioned, “How time flies! Happy 1 year anniversary.” To Ahan's caption, Athiya Shetty had a quirky reply. She took to the post's comment section and wrote, “Happy anniversary to you and Rahul.”

What do we know about Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 last year. The couple had an intimate wedding with just 100 people on the guest list. They had a three-day ceremony with Haldi, mehendi, and muhuratham. The couple's wedding photos went viral on social media. The couple kept their relationship status a secret until 2021 when KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a Happy birthday through a romantic social media post. On the work front, Athiya Shetty was seen in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:32 IST

