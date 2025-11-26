'Aur Badi Opening Lagi...': Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks His Silence After Multiple Firings At Canada Cafe

Kapil Sharma broke his silence for the first time on the multiple firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada. The establishment was inaugurated on July 4 and was first targeted by unknown people on July 10, followed by two more attacks on August 7 and October 16. No one was injured in the reported incidents, but window panes in Kap's Cafe were left completely damaged after multiple attacks involving heavy gunfire.

Kapil Sharma and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 cast launched the trailer of the movie on November 26 in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Reacting to it, Kapil said that the three incidents of firings at his cafe in Canada's Surrey has forced authorities to act against such attacks in the country. At the trailer launch event of his latest film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the actor-comedian shared, "Canada mein hua Vancouver mein. I think 3 baar wahan pe firing hui. Jo rules... I don't think... wahan ki police ke paas itni powers nahi hai jo woh uss chiz ko control kar paayein. Hamara yeh case federal government mein chala gaya tha. Wahan ki parliament mein discuss hua hamara matter. Muje toh lagta hai upar wala jo karta hai uske piche ki kahani hum nahi samajh paate. Bahut logon ke muje phone aaye ki wahan pe yeh sab chal raha tha. They said, 'Aapke cafe mein firing huyi isiliye report huyi yeh baat'. Wahan ke police mein improvement hone ki baat chal rahi hai."

