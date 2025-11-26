Updated 26 November 2025 at 17:25 IST
'Aur Badi Opening Lagi...': Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks His Silence After Multiple Firings At Canada Cafe
Comparing his country with the law and order situation in Canada, Kapil Sharma said that he doesn't feel unsafe in India. He also lauded the Mumbai Police and the administration for looking after safety of the common people.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kapil Sharma broke his silence for the first time on the multiple firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada. The establishment was inaugurated on July 4 and was first targeted by unknown people on July 10, followed by two more attacks on August 7 and October 16. No one was injured in the reported incidents, but window panes in Kap's Cafe were left completely damaged after multiple attacks involving heavy gunfire.
Reacting to it, Kapil said that the three incidents of firings at his cafe in Canada's Surrey has forced authorities to act against such attacks in the country. At the trailer launch event of his latest film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the actor-comedian shared, "Canada mein hua Vancouver mein. I think 3 baar wahan pe firing hui. Jo rules... I don't think... wahan ki police ke paas itni powers nahi hai jo woh uss chiz ko control kar paayein. Hamara yeh case federal government mein chala gaya tha. Wahan ki parliament mein discuss hua hamara matter. Muje toh lagta hai upar wala jo karta hai uske piche ki kahani hum nahi samajh paate. Bahut logon ke muje phone aaye ki wahan pe yeh sab chal raha tha. They said, 'Aapke cafe mein firing huyi isiliye report huyi yeh baat'. Wahan ke police mein improvement hone ki baat chal rahi hai."
Advertisement
Kapil also shared that he doesn't feel unsafe living in India and Mumbai. "Main kabhi Mumbai mein ya apni country mein unsafe feel nahi karta. Mumbai police jaisa koi bi nahi hai." Speaking in jest, Kapil said that every time his cafe was fired at, there was a surge in the number of people who visited. "Jitni baar goli chali, uske baad humein aur badi opening lagi hamara cafe mein. Upar wala sath hai toh thik," Kapil added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 17:12 IST