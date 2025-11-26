Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Controversy: Cricketer's Father Returns Home, But Families Remained Tight-lipped On Wedding Updates

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's families have yet to provide an update on the couple's wedding, which was indefinitely postponed earlier. The decision was taken on November 23, hours before the couple were scheduled to take their pheras. Owing to a sudden deterioration in Smriti's father's health, the wedding was not held as scheduled.

Days after the scheduled wedding day, Smriti's father is finally discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at his home. Sources close to the family informed India TV that the Indian cricketing champ's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital on Tuesday morning. The doctors treating him also confirmed to the publication that he is stable and ‘out of danger' after recuperating for a few days. As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital after he experienced ‘heart attack-like’ symptoms.

Despite the good news of Smriti's father being well and out of danger, the family has not confirmed the new date of the nuptials. On the other hand, composer Palaash Muchhal has also been hospitalised. He was admitted to the hospital briefly in Sangli, where the wedding festivities were taking place, after which he and his family travelled back to Mumbai.

On November 25, several Bollywood insiders and family members of the composer could be seen frequenting a Mumbai hospital, where the composer has been admitted again. The reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown. Palaash's family is also tight-lipped about the wedding updates of the couple.



