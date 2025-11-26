Updated 26 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Controversy: Cricketer's Father Returns Home, But Families Remained Tight-lipped On Wedding Updates
Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23, but the wedding was indefinitely postponed owing to a health scare of the cricketing champ's father.
Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's families have yet to provide an update on the couple's wedding, which was indefinitely postponed earlier. The decision was taken on November 23, hours before the couple were scheduled to take their pheras. Owing to a sudden deterioration in Smriti's father's health, the wedding was not held as scheduled.
Days after the scheduled wedding day, Smriti's father is finally discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at his home. Sources close to the family informed India TV that the Indian cricketing champ's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital on Tuesday morning. The doctors treating him also confirmed to the publication that he is stable and ‘out of danger' after recuperating for a few days. As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital after he experienced ‘heart attack-like’ symptoms.
Despite the good news of Smriti's father being well and out of danger, the family has not confirmed the new date of the nuptials. On the other hand, composer Palaash Muchhal has also been hospitalised. He was admitted to the hospital briefly in Sangli, where the wedding festivities were taking place, after which he and his family travelled back to Mumbai.
On November 25, several Bollywood insiders and family members of the composer could be seen frequenting a Mumbai hospital, where the composer has been admitted again. The reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown. Palaash's family is also tight-lipped about the wedding updates of the couple.
Social media erupts with an expose of Palaash Muchhal as his wedding with Smriti Mandhana gets postponed
Amid the health emergencies in both families, social media users have alleged that the wedding was not postponed but called off because Palaash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana. Screenshots of the composer flirting with other girls on Instagram are now going viral. Other netizens are also claiming that Palaash allegedly cheated with the choreographer. There have also been speculations of the cricketer's friends and family unfollowing Palaash Muchhal on Instagram. However, the authenticity of the claims could not be verified.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 10:50 IST