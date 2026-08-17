Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Wins Opening Weekend Battle From Batwara 1947, Earns ₹81.75 Crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi starrer is performing extremely well at the box office in India and overseas. The film, which is the sequel to the cult film, opened at ₹22 crore in India across 9033 shows. Seeing the positive response, the theatres increased the shows and witnessed an increase in collection on Saturday. However, on Sunday, they again reduced the shows to 9403, which impacted its earnings. Despite witnessing a 23 per cent decline, the film managed to near the ₹100 crore mark in just three days of the release.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹26 crore across 9403 shows on the third day of the release in India. This brings the net total to ₹81.75 crore and gross to ₹98.10 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹4 crore, taking its total gross collection to ₹12 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide earnings stand at ₹110.10 crore.

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Awarapan 2 registered 52.83 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (86.8 per cent).

Awarapan 2 beats Batwara 1947

Emraan Hashmi's starrer has beaten one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026 - Batwara 1957. The film has made its way among the eighth Bollywood successes of 2026, alongside films such as Border 2, The Kerala Story 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is already declared as Emraan's highest opener.

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