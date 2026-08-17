Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Struggles On Opening Weekend, Earns ₹26.50 Crore
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹37.11 crore, despite being one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's film had a disappointing opening at the Indian box office, earning only ₹5.75 crore from 8,721 shows. However, the film saw an increase in collections on Saturday, bringing in ₹13.50 crore. Despite the high anticipation surrounding the movie, the numbers were expected to rise further on Sunday. Unfortunately, there was a 46.3 per cent decline in collections, causing earnings to drop back to single digits.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3
According to Sacnilk, the movie earned only ₹7.25 crore across 7239 shows in India on the third day of release. This brings the net total to ₹26.50 crore and gross total to ₹31.61 crore in India.
On Sunday, the film registered 24.12 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Chennai (51.8 per cent).
Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore, taking the gross total to ₹5.50 crore.
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The film had poor earnings on the opening weekend. It couldn't reach the ₹50 crore mark worldwide, despite adding domestic and overseas collections. The total stands at ₹37.11 crore.
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2
Sunny Deol's starrer is facing tough competition with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The Independence Day holiday benefited the movie's business, and it performed well at the box office.
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Now the real test is on Monday - will Batwara 1947 see a further drop or stand its ground?
All about Batwara 1947
Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film marks Preity Zinta's comeback to the big screen after an 8-year hiatus. Apart from Sunny and Preity, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Khushi Hajare in pivotal roles.
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