Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Passes Monday Test, Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi starrer is performing well at the box office in India and overseas. The film clashed with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and won the race. It opened at ₹22 crore and witnessed a spike in the collection on Saturday. Despite witnessing a drop on Sunday and Monday.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a major decline by 64.4 per cent on Monday, earning only ₹9.25 crore across 10,849 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹91 crore and gross total to ₹109.022 crore.

Overseas, the film earned ₹2.50 crore on the fourth day of release, taking the gross total to ₹21.80 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹130.82 crore.

If the film maintains its pace over the week, then it might surpass ₹100 crore in the opening week.

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Awarapan 2 registered 23.48 per cent overall Hindi occupancy in India on Monday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (43 per cent).

All about Awarapan 2

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under his namesake banner Vishesh Films, with his father Mukesh Bhatt serving as presenter. Apart from Emraan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Puran Gabbi in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan. It was directed by Mohit Suri and did not perform well at the box office upon release but gradually went on to earn a strong cult following among fans. Even the songs, especially tracks like Toh Phir Aao, continue to remain popular and are still widely played in cars, parties, and playlists even years later.