Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Sees Major Drop On Monday, Mints Only ₹2 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's period drama is struggling at the box office despite being the highly anticipated movie of 2026. Upon release, the film received mixed reviews from audiences, with many criticising it for its outdated filmmaking style and weak production values. They also criticised the performance of Karan Deol. The negative reviews affected the business of the movie, and it opened at ₹5.75 crore in India. While Saturday saw a major spike in collections, the movie has been declining since Sunday.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4

The movie failed on Monday, witnessing a 72.4 per cent drop. According to Sacnilk, it earned only ₹2 crore across 6771 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹28.50 crore and the gross total to ₹33.95 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹75 lakh, taking the gross total to ₹6.25 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹40.20 crore.

Batwara 1947 registered 10.21 per cent overall Hindi occupancy in India, with maximum reported in Lucknow (21.5 per cent).

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Batwara 1947 continues to stay behind

The film is facing tough competition with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. The actioner is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark in India. The film has a much stronger hold on the audience than the audience who has a strong cast and a story rooted in the history of India.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab. Apart from Sunny and Preity, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.