Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Delivers His First Ever ₹100 Crore Film

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi is basking in the success of his recently released film, which serves as a sequel to cult classic Awarapan. The movie made a promising start by earning ₹22 crore, followed by a spike in the collection on Saturday. Since then, the film maintained its pace. However, on Monday, the collection dropped to single digits. This doesn't mean the film slowed down on Tuesday. Yes, the film witnessed 5.4 per cent growth and entered the ₹100 crore club in India. Worldwide, the film is inching closer to earning ₹150 crore and seeing the pace, it will happen in the opening week.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹9.75 crore across 11,060 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹100.75 crore and the gross total to ₹120.33 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore, taking the gross total to ₹23.80 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross total stands at ₹144.13 crore.

Awarapan 2 registered 28.24 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with the maximum reported in NCR (44.3 per cent).

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Emraan Hashmi creates history with Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 has created history in Emraan's career trajectory. The actor has delivered his first ₹100 crore film as solo lead. Earlier, Tiger 3 grossed ₹100 crore in three days, but he played the role of an antagonist and his screen appearance was more like an extended cameo.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under his namesake banner Vishesh Films, with his father Mukesh Bhatt serving as presenter. Apart from Emraan and Disha, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Puran Gabbi in pivotal roles.