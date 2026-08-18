Jana Nayagan OTT Release: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Make Its Digital Debut On...

Jana Nayagan OTT Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay, now Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, quit acting to give time to his political career. However, before concluding his journey, he gave his one final big screen performance and made sure it made a lasting impact. Released in theatres in July, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Now, after its successful theatrical run, the movie is all set to make its debut on an OTT platform this month.

When and where to watch Jana Nayagan online?

The movie will premiere on ZEE5 on August 21. The streaming giant shared an AI-generated video to announce the same and wrote, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5".

Jana Nayagan box office report

The film opened at ₹50.28 crore at the box office in India, but from the second day, the film witnessed a decline in the numbers. In eight days, the film had surpassed the ₹150 crore mark in India. By early August, Jana Nayagan achieved worldwide collections of ₹322.80 crore, with India gross at ₹229.30 crore and Overseas at ₹93.50 crore.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film was released in theatres on July 23 after several months of delay. The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but was delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held back its certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments. Jana Nayagan is a political action drama and has been widely reported as Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.