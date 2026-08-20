Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Actioner Sees A Dip On Wednesday, Inching Closer To ₹110 Crore Mark
Awarapan 2 emerged as the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The film may break into the top 4 by the end of its theatrical run, beating Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle (₹186 crore).
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi's starrer had a successful run in the theatres in the opening week. For five days, the film performed well despite witnessing a drop on Monday and managed to enter the ₹100 crore club. However, on the sixth day, the film witnessed a 30.8 per cent drop in the daily collection, despite an increase in the shows.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6
According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹6.75 crore across 11,071 shows in India. This brings the total net collection to ₹107.50 crore and gross total to ₹128.29 crore. Awarapan 2 registered 16.72 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with the maximum reported at 26.3 per cent.
With this, Awarapan 2 emerged as the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The film may break into the top 4 by the end of its theatrical run, beating Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle (₹186 crore).
Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore, taking the gross total to ₹25.30 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹153.59 crore.
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Awarapan 2 beats Alpha global collection
The film is emerging as the winner after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and has already beaten the Alpha worldwide haul. The movie has also beaten all of Emraan's films. Prior to this, Raaz 3 was the biggest hit in his career trajectory, which earned ₹100 crore gross worldwide. Baadshaho can also be included in the list, where he was one of the three leads alongside Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jamwal. The film earned ₹130 crore worldwide.
All about Awarapan 2
In the film, Emraan reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya also part of the cast. Awarapan 2 is set 19 years after the original; the action-romantic drama follows a grief-stricken Shivam as he returns to the criminal underworld while confronting redemption, sacrifice and rage.
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