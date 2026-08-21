Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi's Starrer Concludes First Week On Impressive Note, Earns ₹113.50 Crore
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The action thriller has become Bhatts' highest-grossing film. It is also Emraan Hashmi's biggest hit of his career.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi starrer performed really well in the opening week. Upon release, the film earned ₹22 crore and witnessed a spike on Saturday, earning ₹33.75 crore. Following that, the film saw a slight dip in the daily collection, but managed to hold its ground the entire week. On the seventh day, the film witnessed a 11.1 per cent dip, but managed to surpass the gross total of over ₹130 crore.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7
According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹6 crore across 10,832 shows in India on the seventh day of release. This brings the net total to ₹113.50 crore and gross total to ₹135.37 crore. Awarapan 2 registered 15.25 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Lucknow (25.08 per cent).
Overseas, the film earned ₹1 crore, taking the gross total to ₹26.30 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹161.67 crore.
With this, Awarapan 2 has become Bhatts' highest-grossing film. Now handled by Vishesh Bhatt, the production house was earlier run by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt. It is also Emraan's biggest hit of his career.
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Awarapan 2 emerged as the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The film may break into the top 4 by the end of its theatrical run, beating Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle (₹186 crore).
All about Awarapan 2
In the film, Emraan reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya also part of the cast. Awarapan 2 is set 19 years after the original; the action-romantic drama follows a grief-stricken Shivam as he returns to the criminal underworld while confronting redemption, sacrifice and rage.
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