Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Further Dip, Wraps Up First Week At ₹33.60 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer had a disappointing run in the opening week, with the film struggling to hold its ground throughout the week. It opened at ₹5.75 crore and spiked on Saturday, earning ₹13.50 crore. However, since Sunday, the film has been witnessing a major drop in the daily collections. In the opening week, the film couldn't even reach the ₹50 crore mark, given the hype around the movie.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a 10 per cent drop, earning ₹1.35 crore across 5930 shows in India on Thursday. This brings the net total to ₹33.60 crore and gross total to ₹39.87 crore. Batwara 1947 registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.69 per cent on Thursday, with the highest reported in Chennai (15.7 per cent).

Overseas, the film collected ₹50 lakh, taking its total overseas to ₹7.75 crore. This brings the worldwide total to ₹47.62 crore.

All about Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab. Apart from Sunny and Preity Zinta, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan produces the film under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. has been produced with a reported budget of ₹120 crore, but so far it has only recovered 25% of that amount. It has been produced with a reported budget of ₹120 crore, but so far it has only recovered around 25% of that amount. It seems difficult for the film to collect the whole amount given the pace of the collection.

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Now, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his next film Ramayana: Part 1. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus stars Sunny as Lord Hanuma, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Ravana. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in India on November 8, on the occasion of Diwali.