Awarapan 2 Trailer Out: Emraan Hashmi Is On A Quest For Vengeance, Shabana Azmi And Puran Gabbi Bring The Heat As Antagonists

The makers of Awarapan 2 have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer, starring Emraan Hashmi, Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani, today, August 6. The trailer offers a sneak peek into the actioner and promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the movie. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film marks the return of gangster Shivam Pandit after 19 years. This time, he is full of rage and is seeking revenge from those who wronged him.

Watch Awarapan 2 trailer

The over one-minute trailer opens on Emraan as Shivam is tied up, when Shabana Azmi as Nafisa makes an entry and mocks his state. Followed by goons hitting Shivam with sharp objects. In the next frame, we see Shivam carrying the weight of his past as he sets out on a journey of revenge. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the second antagonist, Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, who looks fierce and will be engaging in a nasty, bloody fight with Emraan's character.

In a few frames, Disha appears both vulnerable and fierce. It seems she will hide her dual personality until it poses a threat. Apart from them, the trailer also offers a glimpse of Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar's characters.

The background music adds a nostalgic touch as it plays Tera Mera Rishta, which is reprised by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma.



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About Awarapan 2

As the film is nearing release, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by releasing the songs. So far, they have unveiled two songs, Ve Junoon and Yeh Awarapan, which are already breaking the music charts. The album is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva, with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and Sayeed Quadri and vocals performed by Subodhh Sharma and Arijit Singh.

Awarapan 2 is written by Bilal Siddiqui and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film will release on August 14, clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.