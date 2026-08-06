Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Lenin, The Last House And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday has arrived, bringing with it a list of movies set to release this weekend on OTT platforms. This selection includes films from various genres and languages, such as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Lenin, among others. If you haven't made plans for the weekend yet, be sure to add these movies to your list and enjoy them from the comfort of your home this monsoon.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Serving as the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023), the upcoming movie will see Mario and his crew battle new enemies and unexpected threats. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a treat for family audiences. It will premiere on August 7.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Director Imtiaz Ali's Partition-set drama had a terrific run at the box office, and it recently completed 50 days in cinema halls. Now, it is all set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, the movie will premiere on August 7.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Lenin

After a successful theatrical run, Lenin is all set to make its digital debut. Akhil Akkineni starrer is a rural action drama following an orphan who is raised alongside a village head's son. The movie will release on August 7.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Idhayam Murali

Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan starrer is a Tamil coming-of-age dramedy. The plot follows Idhaya, a man getting cold feet right before his wedding. The film explores the bittersweet reality of one-sided romance and how certain deeply embedded emotions never truly fade. The movie releases on digital on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last House

It is a survival thriller that centres on a family of four who find themselves inexplicably sealed inside their home with no means of escape. As their resources begin to dwindle, they must unite to survive. Starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, the movie releases on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kattalan

It is a Malayalam-language action thriller, directed by Paul George. The film is a standalone spin-off and the third instalment in the Mikhael Extended Universe, following Mikhael (2019) and Marco (2024). Starring Antony Varghese, Sunil and Kabir Duhan Singh, the film follows two powerful crime bosses who control rival ivory smuggling networks. The movie will premiere on August 7.

Where to watch: ManoramaMax

Nooru Sami

It is a Tamil-language drama film, directed by Sasi. The film revolves around a mother whose sacrifices are tested against the harsh realities of rural life and social expectations. Starring s Vijay Antony and Swasika, the film will release on August 7.