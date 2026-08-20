Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Surpasses ₹150 Crore Mark, Beats Cocktail 2 Lifetime Haul

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi is basking in the success of his recently released film, which has turned his career trajectory. The film is making records each passing day, whether it is in the domestic market or the global market. While the Indian market is excelling, the film is in no mood to slow down at the box office worldwide. In just six days of its release, the film has become Emraan's biggest hit as a solo lead.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 6

The film made a promising start by collecting ₹81 crore in the opening weekend worldwide. In the following days, the film maintained its pace, seeing a dip on Monday and Wednesday. On the sixth day, the film collected ₹6.75 crore in India and ₹1.50 crore overseas, taking the worldwide total to ₹153.59 crore.

If the film maintains its pace, then it might inch closer to the ₹200 crore mark in the opening week. However, the chances are very slim as it will need to earn around a total of ₹47 crore on Thursday.

Awarapan 2 beats Cocktail 2 worldwide haul

Emraan Hashmi starrer has beaten the lifetime business of the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2. The film earned ₹143.48 crore globally against the reported budget of ₹150 crore. Previously, it surpassed Raaz 3 and Baadshaho's business. If the film maintains the pace, then it might break a few more records worldwide.

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All about Awarapan 2

In the film, Emraan reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya also part of the cast. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is set 19 years after the original; the action-romantic drama follows a grief-stricken Shivam as he returns to the criminal underworld while confronting redemption, sacrifice and rage.